Investigation launched over allegation Woodhall Spa fireman accidentally sent compromising picture to crew members

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say they are investigating claims a red-faced Woodhall Spa firefighter allegedly sent a compromising photo to his fellow crew members by mistake.

According to reports in the national press, Ian Draper, a 60-year-old grandad, meant to send the picture to his partner Sally Ann Draper (58), using WhatsApp.

But somehow, Mr Draper - who is a watch manager at Woodhall Spa Fire Station - sent the image to his fellow crew members who included his son Jack.

The image came to light after it was shared and discussed on social media.

Mr Draper has since removed images from his Facebook page.

Woodhall Spa is a retained fire station.

Lincs Fire and Rescue have not confirmed or denied the reports but say they investigate all claims made against any crew members.