Inner Wheel of Woodhall Spa gives treat to young carers

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Woodhall Spa are recovering from a busy Christmas and new year period.

They held their popular chocombola stall at the town’s Christmas market and raffled a superb food hamper, which was won by Woodhall resident Chris Gilmartin.

At the beginning of January, proceeds from a stall and hamper raffle enabled the club to give a group of 30 local young carers a day out at the Kinema in the Woods to see the film Moana, which was enjoyed by all.

Lunch followed at The Golf Hotel and small presents were also distributed to the young carers by club president Ruth Sharples.

Thanks go to all who supported the Inner Wheel to make this happen.