Increase in serious RTC’s across county

LIVES, the Horncastle-based charity attending 999 medical emergencies, has experienced a dramatic increase in the number of serious road traffic collisions they have been called to attend across Lincolnshire this year.

This is the charity’s busiest year on record, with LIVES volunteers responding to nearly 800 people involved in road traffic crashes across Lincolnshire between January and August.

This is compared to the 677 serious RTC’s LIVES first responders attended in the same period last year, an increase of 18 per cent.

The trend of increasing calls is not limited to RTCs, with overall calls attended by a LIVES first responders also rising throughout 2017.

On average, LIVES volunteers attend nearly 60 calls per day.

They aim to get to the patient in eight to nine minutes to deliver immediate life-saving care, often before the arrival of an ambulance.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said: “Our volunteers make a huge contribution to their communities, responding to emergency calls day or night, and whatever the weather.

“Our first responders and medics bring the hospital to the roadside to help the people of Lincolnshire in their greatest time of need.

“We’re often the first people at the scene of an emergency and our actions literally save lives.

“ Now, as the number of calls we attend grows, more than ever it is important for us to raise funds to allow our volunteers to continue their exceptional lifesaving work.”

LIVES responders will attend more than 20,000 emergency calls in Lincolnshire this year.

Every year LIVES needs to raise more than £1 million from public donations to keep their army of volunteers trained and equipped to be able to respond to any medical emergency across Lincolnshire.

“We are very grateful for the public support that allows us to continue to offer immediate medical care throughout Lincolnshire,” added Ms Silver.

“We would not have been able to help over 20,000 people each year without our generous supporters.”

More than 700 volunteers give up their spare time to respond to 999 medical emergencies, in their communities.

To support them and to become a Friend of LIVES, visit lives.org.uk/ .