Improvements start to replace ‘worn out’ A153 in Coningsby

Improvement works to replace worn out carriageway along the A153 in Coningsby and Tattershall is underway.

The total programme is expected to last for three weeks but is subject to ‘reasonable’ weather conditions.

The scheme will be carried out overnight and in sections to keep the network running as smoothly as possible in order to minimise disruption for daytime road users.

•Section 1 – Tattershall Castle to Market Place (east) / four evenings from Mon 23 Oct

•Section 2 – Market Place (east) to Curzon Estate Rd / three evenings from Fri 27 Oct

•Section 3 – Cromwell Pl to Silver St (inc. B1192 junction) / five evenings from Weds 1 Nov*

•Section 4 – Silver St to Park Ln / three evenings from Weds 8 Nov*

Overnight closures will be in place along the A153 from 6pm to 3am during each evening although works are scheduled to end at midnight. A signed diversion route will be in place via the A153, B1192, A1121, A17 and B1395. Pedestrian access will remain and vehicular access for residents and businesses will be provided throughout the works.