Illuminations event in Mablethorpe kicks off summer in style

Big crowds of holidaymakers and residents alike flocked into Mablethorpe town throughout the day and night on Saturday (July 28) for the annual Illuminations eventto

Mablethorpe Illuminations, organised by Magna Vitae in partnership with East Lindsey District Council, saw the town bustling during the day with a street market organised by Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council and the evening buzzing with energy as top musical acts took to the stage before the grand firework finale.

The line up for the evening included Rhubarb Theatre, who delighted children and families with their latest hilarious Street Theatre act The Admirable Admirals.

Compère Paul Wood hosted the event for the third year running and kept the audiences entertained throughout.

Jack Turrell-Huntington of Faradays said: “Thanks again from the entire band for an amazing night!

“We have been buzzing about the event since and it’s the most fun we’ve had so far playing together as a band.”

The Procrastinators got the audiences in full party mode with songs filled with feel-good disco and pop energy; it was amazing to see the audiences dancing along.

The Bikini Beach Band’s spirits weren’t dampened by the drizzle, when a gap in the weather saw them play the finale songs whilst the Illuminations were switched on to a backdrop of a spectacular firework display that wowed the packed audiences along the Promenade and Central Pullover.

Katie-Louise Green, event organiser for Magna Vitae said: “This traditional event has been taking place for decades and is such an important event for the town of Mablethorpe.

“I am so pleased to see it continue to be well supported by the town and the vast array of visitors we have. “

Ms Green added: “We thank everyone who was involved in organising the event, the local businesses who continue to support us andall performers and partners.”

For the full story and more pictures from this year’s event, see this week’s Leader, out Wednesday (August 2).

What did you think to this year’s event?

Email your views to chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.