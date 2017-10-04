Identity of body found in Tumby confirmed by family

The identity of a man found dead in the Horncastle area has been confirmed by his family Michal Jadzak who was missing from his home in Boston.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers looking for the 33-year-had responded to a call on Friday evening at 5.30pm to a man’s body found in Tumby, near Coningsby.

They did not confirm the identity of the male, but said there were no suspicious circumstances and that the matter had been passed to the coroners office.

However, a family member has contacted The News to confirm that Mr Jadczak was dead.

Mr Jadczak had been missing reported missing from his home in Boston since Tuesday.

He was described as white, 6’3”, brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

Officers had said he may have been in his car - a blue Audi A4.

Anyone with information that might help should call 101 quoting incident 252 of September 26.