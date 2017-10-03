‘I’m doing it for mummy’: Tetford girl walks 11 miles to raise £2,500

A seven-year-old Phoebe Vines completed a staggering 11 mile walk with family and friends at the weekend in memory of her mum .

Young Phoebe is described by her grandmother Claire as ‘determined’ to raise money for Brian Tumour Research in memory of her mum - who died of a brain tumour just three months ago.

Phoebe and friend Ellie Daly (12).

Phoebe was part of a nine-strong team who took part in the Grand Union Canal Walk for Brain Tumour Research on Saturday (September 30).

Together they have raised more than £2,500, almost enough to fund a day of research at one of the charity’s Centres of Excellence where scientists are focused on finding a cure for the disease.

Together with her grandparents Claire and Steve, cousins, friends and other family members, Phoebe set out to walk along the canal from Stoke Hammond in Buckinghamshire into Bedfordshire and back.

Initially it was thought she would complete half the route but her energy and enthusiasm and that of her family saw her completing the whole 11 miles!

Phoebe and grandmother Claire Vines.

Grandmother Claire said: “Phoebe’s energy is a great source of strength to us.

She decided to walk the whole way saying she was ‘doing it for her mummy’.

“Ourfundraising target is £2,740 to fund a day of research in Becky’s memory and we are so close to achieving that.

“Becky was an inspiration and always so positive and it is such a comfort to see how much of her wonderful personality she has passed on to Phoebe.

.

“Although she misses her mummy desperately she is determined to do her bit.

Becky was diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour at the age of 23 and given just a year to live. She underwent surgery and years of treatment, losing her fight in June at the age of 31.

This is the sixth year the 11 mile walk along the picturesque canal has been held.

This year 88 people and five dogs came together to help raise over £13,000 for the charity.

Paula Rastrick, Community Fundraising Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “This is always a popular event for us, and it was lovely to see so many old and new faces.

“Like Phoebe, many of the fundraisers know only too well the devastation a brain tumour diagnosis causes.”

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Phoebe’s JustGiving page go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beckysbattlers