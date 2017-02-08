I’m a QEGS student - so get me in there!

If Catherine Andrew has her way, she will be doing her best to advertise Horncastle businesses next year – in the wilds of Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

The 15-year-old, a student at the town’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, will be heading off to South America for the 2018 World Challenge.

And while Costa Rica is establishing itself as one of the ‘go to’ places for travellers, it promises to be anything but a holiday for Catherine.

She will be trekking through rivers, rain forests, jungles and mountain ranges.

It promises to be a far cry from Horncastle...not least because temperature will be a hot and humid 30 degrees.

And, just to make it even more of a test, Catherine will have to carry all her equipment, including tents, provisions, sleeping bags and, not least, spare boots!

It promises to be a real challenge, not least because she admits a walk round the local park is strenuous.

For the pleasure of tackling some of the most difficult terrains in the world, Catherine must raise £3,400 towards the challenge.

Backed by family and friends, she’s already organised a number of events.

And now she is hoping to attract support from the town’s business community.

The enterprising teenager plans to have T-shirts and the name or logo of the companies who sponsor her will be featured on them.

She is also pledging to wear the special T-shirts in any pre-trek publicity.

Catherine said: “We will be trekking for four to seven days through Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

“It’s a real challenge for experienced trekkers but for those, like myself, who think a walk around the park is strenuous, it means I am going to have to draw on all of my personal strength and reserves to accomplish what will be an arduous challenge.”

Apart from the trek, Catherine will be tested even further because she will be helping in a variety of building projects in local communities.

She added: “I’m not sure what to expect.

“I could be involved in building a school classroom, a water well or even building a community centre!”

To help fundraise, Catherine is organising bingo and quiz nights, a kids school party and working weekends in a café,

She is also babysitting and plans various other events to help raise the money.

They include a Rocky Horror Tribute Night at Stanhope Hall on Saturday, March 11.

Tickets are available from a number of outlets including Perkins and the Horncastle Music Shop.

Catherine added: “I am also looking for sponsorship from local businesses.

“All businesses who sponsor me will be included on my T-shirts which I will wear whilst trekking.”

l More details are available from https://www.fa cebook.com/catherinean drewworldchallenge2018/ or www.justgiving.com/crowd funding/catherine-andrew

