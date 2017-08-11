Huge savings on energy bills for East Lindsey residents

Residents cross the district can make savings on their energy bills by signing
up to the Lincolnshire Energy Switch scheme.
Recent price increases announced last week mean that now is the perfect time to
review energy suppliers before autumn and winter.
Anyone can register at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/energyswitch
All you need is your annual gas or electric statement or bills covering the last 12
months to hand.
If you’re not able to register online, you can call 0800 048 8439.
