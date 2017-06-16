How you can help uncover more of Horncastle’s history

Officials from Horncastle’s History and Heritage Society are hoping to discover more secrets about the town’s past at an event this Saturday.

The society is putting the town’s archives on show for the first time at Horncastle Community Centre between 10am and 4pm.

As well as viewing the archives, the society is hoping members of the public will bring along memorabilia which will give a further insight into Horncastle’s history.

Society chairman Mary Silverton said: “Putting the archives on display is one of the most ambitious projects we have ever staged.

“We hope they will bring Horncastle’s remarkable history alive to people in the area and beyond.

“The archives are not fusty old bits of paper and yellowed photographs - they show us who we are, where we live and work the way we do.

“They are our story.

“That’s why we’d like people to bring along their old photographs, scrapbooks, cuttings and letters.

“They will help us discover the people who have lived in Horncastle.

“They will hopefully help us to understand and interpret our story.”

The archives span Horncastle’s history from the Roman times until the more recent era.

The were recently moved into a new ‘home’ at the town’s Photographic Society off West Street.

Their former base at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre is required for a new herbarium.

Mrs Silverton said the recently publicity regarding the move had sparked new interest in the archives.

She added the society is hoping for a bumper turn-out on Saturday.

Roman pots and coins will be on display along with features on Homeleigh Children’s Home, the Horncastle Horse Fair - once the biggest in Europe - and the town floods.

*Admission on Saturday is £2.50 and includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.