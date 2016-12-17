Hospice launches clearance service

St Barnabas Hospice has launched a professional house clearance service to help raise vital funds for patients and their families living with a terminal illness across the county.

The charity has developed the initiative in response to growing public demand.

Caroline Peach, retail manager for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We have been developing and testing this service for the past year and have been inundated with requests.

“This is a service that can really benefit our community and help to support the care our hospice teams deliver.

“Our customers can rest assured that their possessions will be well looked after by our house clearance team who are trained, professional staff and volunteers and who will clear properties of any size with the care and respect they deserve.”

St Barnabas Hospice will offer a full house clearance, which will include the packing and removal of all saleable items, recycling of un-saleable items and the clearance of lofts, garages and sheds.

Each clearance will be priced according to individual requirements and for an additional fee the charity will provide a cleaning service.

St Barnabas will also offer a partial house clearance service, where their team will assess a property for saleable items and then arrange a convenient time for the safe removal of these items.

“Items will be sold through our shops and everything else will be recycled wherever possible, with all proceeds supporting St Barnabas to care for local people,” added Caroline.

The charity has already received high praise for their house clearance service from the customers who were among the first to use it.

Mr Clarke, a customer in Lincoln, said: “We were very pleased with the efficiency of this service and it all went seamlessly.

“The staff worked with us and we felt included in the process at every stage.

“St Barnabas was so understanding and helpful, at what was, a very difficult time for us.”

Mrs Wright, from Surrey, said: “I was left a property in Lincoln which I was preparing to sell.

“Living in Surrey; it was so reassuring to know I could just trust St Barnabas to take care of everything.”

The house clearance service is available across Lincolnshire.

To find out more to book a clearance, call 01522 559500 or email houseclearances@stbarnabashospice.co.uk