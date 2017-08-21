Horncastle woman found not guilty after child abduction trial

A Horncastle woman, who was charged with abducting a child in the town, has been found not guilty.

Claire Jade Evans, 24, of Boston Road, was alleged to have taken a baby from a pram in Foundry Street on May 2.

She had maintained her innocence throughout the case, ever since her initial court appearance on June 28.

Ms Evans was found not guilty at Boston Magistrates’ Court following a short trial earlier this month, and the case was dismissed.