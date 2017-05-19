Horncastle will have a Christmas market - but no summer one event event

Horncastle’s Victorian Christmas market will again go ahead this year...but there are no plans to bring back a summer equivalent.

That is the message from Brian Burbidge who has taken over as chairman of the town’s Festivals Committee.

The summer market was axed last year after suffering a series of setbacks in 2015 – the last time it was held.

The winter market did take place and was declared a big success by organisers.

However, its future was then put in doubt after speculation the Festival Committee might have to disband because of a lack of support.

But Mr Burbidge – who is also a town councillor – said an appeal in the Horncastle News had resulted in several new volunteers coming forward.

He added: “The committee is going from strength-to-strength.

“The new members have a lot of new ideas and we’ll hopefully be able to release more details over the coming weeks.

“The Christmas market will take place, but there won’t be a summer market.”

*The next committee meeting will be held on June 13 at a venue to be decided.