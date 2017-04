Volunteers have been out and about tidying the public footpaths through the grounds of Horncastle parish church.

The small working party was led by the church wardens of St Mary’s, Helen Marshall and Michael Hieatt.

The footpaths are technically the responsibility of Lincolnshire County Council, while the disused graveyard is tended by Horncastle Town Council.

However, the work was a case of just in time, as that very afternoon Theresa Mersh and Andrew Bye were to be married in the church.