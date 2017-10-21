Horncastle Town Council slams Wharf Road repairs

The chairman of Horncastle Town Council has backed residents and slammed the standard of repair work in Wharf Road as a ‘disgrace.’

The News revealed last week that resident Andrew Neale had complained to Lincolnshire County Council.

Now, Coun Brian Burbidge said he had also reported the standard of work to the county council.

Speaking at last week’s town council meeting, he said: “It (the repairs) are a disgrace. In my opinion, whoever carried out that work should never be allowed near any stretch of road ever again.”

Coun Burbidge went on to say that he had reported the work via the county council’s ‘hot-line.’

However, town councillors have previously criticised the reporting system and Coun Burbidge admitted he had ‘no idea’ if his complaint would be acted on.

Coun Angela Birchall also criticised the repairs and asked there was any chance of finding out how much the county council had spent.

However, Coun Burbidge said there was no provision for town and county councils to speak to Highways officers.

He urged fellow councillors to register their complaints with County Hall and also with Horncastle’s county councillor Bill Aron, who did not attend last week’s meeting.

The county council told the News last week that the repair work was not complete.

A spokesman said: “We need to give the patching time to settle, before we can tackle the next stage. The end result will look much tidier.”