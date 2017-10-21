Horncastle Town Council: no to signs to boost town tourism

Town councillors in Horncastle have rejected the idea of paying for brown signs to promote local tourism - because of the cost involved.

Councillors had been considering erecting four signs at key points along major routes in a bid to attract more visitors.

At their monthly meeting last week, they were told they would have to pay Lincolnshire County Council £150, just to cover the cost of a ‘feasibility study On top of that, the county council would want £1,500 for each brown sign.

Coun Maurice Lamb said the total cost involved was ‘too much money.’

Coun Matthew Wilkinson said the town council had rejected the idea of brown signs last year and nothing had changed.

Coun Angela Burchall said she thought the signs would be a good for the town and help attract more visitors, boosting businesses.

She claimed the signs would draw vehicles from the A158 which is one of the busiest routes in the county.

She told councillors that many people who used that route had ‘no idea’ about Horncastle’s attractions - including the Roman wall.

However, council chairman Coun Brian Burbidge said there was a strict criteria about how attractions could be promoted.

He said: “If you want to include a Roman helmet on the sign, then people have to be available to tell them about the Roman history.

“There’s a lot involved. It’s not just a matter of putting up a sign.”

Coun Lamb suggested that as the County Council and East Lindsey District Council were so keen to promote tourism, they should pay for the signs.