Horncastle teens to host cake sale and fete

Local teenagers who are renovating Horncastle Youth Centre as part of their NCS project have organised a fund-raising event tomorrow (Thursday).
A cake sale and fete is being held to raise money for equipment that will be needed to carry out the renovation.
The event will be held on from 10.30am to 3:30pm at the youth center on Thursday (August 17).
Any remaining money raised after purchasing the equipment will be given to the Macmillan Cancer Trust.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.