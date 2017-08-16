Horncastle teens to host cake sale and fete

Have your say

Local teenagers who are renovating Horncastle Youth Centre as part of their NCS project have organised a fund-raising event tomorrow (Thursday).

A cake sale and fete is being held to raise money for equipment that will be needed to carry out the renovation.

The event will be held on from 10.30am to 3:30pm at the youth center on Thursday (August 17).

Any remaining money raised after purchasing the equipment will be given to the Macmillan Cancer Trust.