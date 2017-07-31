Horncastle teenagers to hold fundraiser for NCS scheme

Have your say

Teenagers on the National Citizen Service Award scheme have organised a fund-raising coffee morning at Horncastle Community Centre on Wednesday (10.30-3pm).

The teenagers, all from the Horncastle area, have been working at the community centre for the last couple of weeks.

They are in the process of clearing the gardens at the rear of the building and carrying out some decorating work.

The fundraiser will hopefully raise cash for the centre - and to provide a skip so they can clear the garden waste.

The coffee morning will feature various refreshments including home-made cakes.

Rob Parperis, one of the group’s mentors, explained: “Everyone has worked really hard and they’ve done a top class job.

“Hopefully, people will come along to the coffee morning and help us raise funds.”

Most of the teenagers are from Banovallum and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, and say the NCS scheme has been outstanding.

A second group of NCS teenagers has been working on improvements Horncastle’s Scout Hut on Coronation Walk.

A feature on both projects will be included in next week’s Horncastle News.

• Visit www.ncsyes.co.uk for more information about the National Citizen Service.