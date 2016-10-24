Horncastle stroke survivor baking to make a difference

A stroke survivor and baker from Horncastle, Naomi Wentzell, is about to Give a Hand and Bake for the Stroke Association with a bake sale on Thursday October 27.

The charity’s latest fundraising initiative asks people to roll up their sleeves, grab a mixing bowl and bake to help make a difference for people affected by stroke.

“I’ve always loved baking and making crafts, and although I don’t eat cakes myself as I’m diabetic, I love making them for other people,” said Naomi.

“This is the first time I’ve done anything like this since my stroke, so would love as many people as possible from the local area to come along and show their support.”

Mother of two, Naomi, 45, previously ran a pop up café at Sir Joseph Banks Centre on Bridge Street, selling her own bakes. However, she had a life threatening stroke in August 2015 which left her with locked in syndrome.

Doctors told her family to prepare for the worst.

After only being able to move her eyes for the first couple of weeks, Naomi slowly started to improve and although Naomi initially couldn’t speak, her first words were to her husband Chris to say: “I love you.”

Although Naomi still suffers from fatigue and her voice is a lot weaker than it was, she is recovering well.

She received support from the Stroke Association’s Family and Carer Support service in Lincolnshire, and decided to support the charity’s latest fundraising initiative to raise funds.

Naomi has now organised the Bake Sale at Sir Joseph Banks Centre on Thursday from 10-2pm, when she’ll be selling cakes made by herself, along with bakes from her family and friends.

Louise Knight, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at the Stroke Association, said: “Naomi has shown extraordinary determination under unimaginably difficult circumstances, and her refusal to give up has helped her to slowly rebuild her life.

“Her recovery has been an inspiration to us all, and we’re extremely grateful to Naomi for raising funds to help others affected by stroke.

“There are over 93,000 stroke survivors living in the East Midlands, who need support to rebuild their lives.

“This October, we’ve been looking for bakers to help raise some serious dough for people recovering from stroke.

“Whether it’s hosting an afternoon tea for colleagues or creating a showstopper to wow friends, a simple donation in return for a slice of cake will help to make a real difference.

“With the support of fundraisers like Naomi during Give a Hand Week we can create a new era for stroke, where every stroke survivor gets the treatment they need and the lifelong care they deserve.”

Give a Hand and Bake takes place from October 24 to 30, when budding bakers will bake a difference all over the UK.

The Stroke Association provides a Family and Carer Support Service in Lincolnshire, in partnership with East, West, South and South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups.

For more information about the Stroke Association, visit www.stroke.org.uk or call the Helpline on 0303 303 3100.

For more information on how you can bake a difference, visit www.stroke.org.uk/giveahand