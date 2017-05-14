Horncastle society hold annual meeting

Horncastle History and Heritage Society hold their Annual General Meeting in the Admiral Rodney Hotel tonight (Wednesday) at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome to go along

Membership is at an all time high and the new home for the Town Archive opens up a new era for this volunteer group, whose members preserve the Conservation Area, as well as research and maintain the Town’s history archive.

All members are entitled to vote for in the election of the Society’s Executive Committee.

People with marketing, funding, event organisation and computer skills are particularly needed to join the committee and take a part in moving this active society move forward.