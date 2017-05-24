Horncastle set to welcome twinners

A party of 39 residents from Bonnetable in France, will arrive in the town on Thursday evening, May 25, for a three-night visit to Horncastle, as part of the town’s twinning arrangements.

A full programme of activities has been arranged including a day trip to Hull, City of Culture, an evening concert by the Banovallum Singers and a Ceilidh. There will also be time spent ‘en famille’.

The concert will be held in the Methodist Church this Friday, May 26, starting at 7.30pm.

It is open to anyone in the community and admission is free.