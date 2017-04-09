Horncastle scouts head to Bardney for hike

On Saturday, 11 March 2017, Sleaford District’s Scouts were challenged to undertake the annual Elephant Yomp Incident Hike put on by Nomads Explorer Scout Unit.

Sixteen teams from the Districts Scout Troops under took the challenge (including members of

Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, Coningsby & Tattershall, Heckington, Ruskington, Billinghay,

Wellingore and Sleaford Scout Groups), and this year a group of Guides joined us for the

event.

This years event was won by 1st Billinghay Scout Troop with an overall score of 1333 points.

The teams completed a challenging walk in the Bardney area. Event organiser Irene Hewitt

said: The event is not a race but a challenge of a scouts skills, as the teams complete the course they stop on route to complete an activity where they are awarded points - the winning team is the one with the most points at the end.”

This year’s challenges included a first aid simulation, an obstacle course and saw the return of the deadly shark infested custard.

Adam Jacklin, Deputy District Commissioner, said: “The event was a tremendous success

giving 75 young people a day of challenge and adventure - for many young people this is their first walk on their own without an adult to show them the way.”