Horncastle’s top young talent to take centre stage

Forget Britain’s Got Telent, some of Horncastle’s top young performers will take centre stage on Sunday in a full-filled festival.

The event - called the Horncastle Emerge Festival - features aspiring talent from the town’s Lion Theatre and Banovallum School.

Inspired by the works of Shakespeare, it features ‘a whole host of attractions which will be staged at the Lion Theatre and the Community Centre in Manor House Street.

And while many of the performances will have a Shakespearean theme, the programme also features a whole host of other attractions from a talk about historical cooking to a demonstration of sword fighting.

The event has been put together by young artist Sophie Watkinson who has been working closely with the young performers from the theatre and Banovallum School.

Sophie spoke at a meeting of Horncastle Town Council last Tuesday and said she had really enjoyed working with local youngsters.

She told councillors: “Everyone has worked so hard on this and hopefully people will come along and support it.

“It has been a fantastic experience and there is a lot of exciting talent in Horncastle.”

The Lion Theatre will stage a host of Shakespeare-style events featuring song and dance and monologues.

Romeo and Juliet, for example, is billed as a contemporary dance showing a pair of star-crossed lovers.

Other events will be held in the Community Centre from 12-4pm and will feature the Banovallum Brass Band and the Horncastle Recorder Group.

Refreshments will be available and visitors can even try writing with a quill!