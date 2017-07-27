Horncastle’s Tanglewood Care Home organise a beach day

Have your say

So, what do you do when you can’t get to the seaside?

Simple, you bring the seaside to you ...complete with a donkey!

That’s exactly what staff at the Tanglewood Care Home in Horncastle did when they organised a ‘beach day.’

Residents enjoyed good old fish and chips - and sweets. They were entertained by Punch and Judy and there were sand pits, shells, hook a duck and traditional seaside sounds. Everyone who attended said it was fantastic.