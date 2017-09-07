Horncastle’s Laurels is geared up for success!

Formula One racing came to Horncastle last Friday to help celebrate the success of a family owned business.

The White family have run the Laurels Service Station on Spilsby Road for 55 years.

During that time, they have always been ‘partnered’ with energy giants Shell.

Twelve months ago, Laurels saw off competition from more than 1,000 rival businesses to be named as Shell’s top service station in the United Kingdom.

That earned owner Guy White and some lucky staff members a trip of a lifetime to Japan to collect their award.

This year, they finished third...and had to ‘settle’ for a trip to New York instead!

Mr White has signed a new five year deal with Shell as he looks ahead to a very happy 60th birthday for the business.

To mark the new deal, Shell arranged for a Formula One Ferrari car to visit the Laurels last Friday.

And it proved to be the star attraction as customers and visitors queued up to have their photograph taken alongside the iconic red car.

The were lots of other attractions on the day. Every hour, a customer won £30 of free petrol or diesel.

All customers also received a raffle ticket to win £100-worth Argos vouchers.

Mr White said: “We are one of the longest established Shell garages in the country and we are delighted with the new deal for the next five years.

“We’re proud to be a family owned company.

“We’re grateful for the local support we get and we always try and support the community of Horncastle when we can.”

Mr White emphasised the family had invested heavily in improving facilities to meet the demands and expectations of customers.

The site features a fully stocked mini-market and a state-of-the-art workshop.

Additional investment has seen an extended canopy fitted and new pumps installed, selling the very latest ‘ad blue’ diesel.

Mr White said he was keen to continue to improve facilities in what he described as an ‘ever changing market.’

He explained: “During my lifetime, I’ve seen nine petrol stations between here and Wragby close - you can’t afford to fall behind.”

He believes it is only ‘matter of time’ before all service stations feature charging points for electric cars.

He also stressed he had a ‘open mind’ on plans to build a Horncastle by-pass, even though it would remove coastal traffic from the A158 outside his business.

Chris Noble, accounts manager at Shell, said the company was delighted to continue the partnership, adding: “It’s an amazing local success story.”

and long may it continue.”