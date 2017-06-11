Horncastle’s history on show for first time

Horncastle’s remarkable history from the Roman era to more recent times will be on show in the town for the first time on Saturday June 17 in the Community Centre, as part of National Civic Day.

And, the public is being asked to bring along old photographs, scrapbooks, cuttings and letters which will help event organisers - the town’s History and Heritage Society - to tell the story.

Horncastle’s archives were recently saved from being scattered to cellars and lofts by the generosity of Horncastle and District Photographic Society, who offered a new home.

Now, the archives will be show in the Community Centre in Manor House Street from 10am-4pm on June 17. Admission is £2.50 to include light refreshments.

Chairman Mary Silverton says: “There’s been so much interest in the district in the story told by Horncastle’s archives that many people have said they’d like to look through them – and this will be the perfect opportunity.

“It’s also a way for us to thank the people of Horncastle and district who responded to our pleas for help in locating a new home, which has been very successful”.

It is hoped to have features on Homeleigh Children’s Home, Horncastle floods and the Horse Fair, along with displays on famous residents, Roman coins and pottery. canals and railways and old maps.

Mrs Silverton added: “This is one of the most ambitious projects we have staged and we hope it will bring Horncastle’s remarkable history alive to people in the area and beyond.

“The archives are not fusty old bits of paper and yellowed photographs - they show us who we are, why we live and work the way we do.

“They are our story – the story of everyone living and working in Horncastle or with links to the town, past and present.

“That’s why we’d like people to bring along their old photographs, scrapbooks, cuttings and letters. They let us discover the people who lived in Horncastle from Roman times onwards. They will all help us to understand and interpret our story”.