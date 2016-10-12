Horncastle’s happy alternative to Hallowe’en

The countdown has begun to the first ever children’s Light Party here in Horncastle, to be hosted by St Mary’s Church.

On Sunday, October 30, St Mary’s will be transformed into a fantastic backdrop for the extravaganza.

“The Light Party, simply put, is a Christian alternative to Hallowe’en,” said organiser the Rev Samantha Parsons.

“It is a party celebrating light instead of darkness - a fun event to shine a light on the true origins of what is today known as Hallowe’en.”

The Light Party will take place between 4pm and 6pm and will feature music, games, pumpkin sculpture, crafts, food, and a treasure hunt finale, conducted in the dark.

Open to all primary school children, accompanied by a grown-up, admission is free and everyone is encouraged to wear bright or shiny clothes and to bring a torch.