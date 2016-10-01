Horncastle’s community choir just loves to sing together

Horncastle Community Choir is tuning up ready for another busy season as they celebrate their third year of singing together.

Since the choir began in September 2014, it has gone from strength to strength and now has more than 50 members - from all walks of life, all ages and backgrounds.

Everyone is welcome, everyone is valued and everyone sings. Frances Kelly

“All of us love singing together and we sing lots of different styles of songs,” said choir director Frances Kelly.

“We welcome everyone, especially people who think they shouldn’t or can’t sing!

“No-one is auditioned, no-one is judged, no-one competes. Everyone is welcome, everyone is valued and everyone sings.”

The singers come from across Lincolnshire, but mostly from Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and the surrounding villages.

The choir will be performing in late November and early December, with concerts at St Katherine’s in Lincoln and St James’s in Spilsby, as well as more informal performances during Horncastle’s Christmas Market and at the Lincolnshire Showground.

However, lots of members sing each week without performing.

“Hearing the sound that we can produce in Horncastle Community Choir has shown me that my singing is OK, which gives me the confidence to sing up when the opportunity arises and encourage others,” said member Wendy T.

Each session begins with a warm up, which helps the singers to relax and learn about their voices: how to strengthen and improve them.

“Studies have shown that singing can help us feel better - both mentally and physically,” said Frances.

“Singing together creates bonds of friendship, and the choir works hard to welcome new singers.

“Every night there is a mixture of music - something for all tastes - and the songs vary from recent pop songs to medieval music and everything in between.”

The choir meets on Monday evenings at the Community Centre, in Manor House Street, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, and is open to all.

There is no need to read music or have any experience of singing.

“The choir is for everyone - no matter what you think of your singing voice, there is a place for you,” added Frances.

For more information, or to book the choir, call 0790 346 1657, or email horncastlecommunitychoir@gmail.com