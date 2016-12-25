Horncastle’s Christmas and New Year message by Coun Bill Aron Mayor of Horncastle

As 2016 draws to a close, it’s good to reflect on the past twelve months and then look forward to 2017.

I have been both proud and humbled to be the Mayor of Horncastle. Horncastle is the second largest Market Town in East Lindsey and has so much going for it.

This year has been eventful especially with the referendum - voting to take us out of Europe, a decision that will affect us all. We have already felt some of the effects and no doubt there will be more changes to come as the deal is negotiated.

Moving back closer to home, Horncastle has excellent sports facilities with clubs offering so much in the way of Tennis, Cricket, Swimming, Hockey, Rugby and Football.

I was fortunate to get a glimpse of the Davis Cup as it toured the UK with Horncastle being chosen as one of just 100 venues. Social groups such as the U3A, The Lions, The Royal British Legion and Horncastle Rotary also do so much for the town, along with the community buildings offering places for groups to meet. The Town Council works hard within their budget to make Horncastle a better place to live and work in. Volunteer groups such as the newly reformed River-care and private individuals helping to tidy the Town is commendable. I would like to end by wishing all the residents and visitors to Horncastle a very merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.

I do hope that you thoroughly enjoy the Christmas period with your families and friends.

Finally, I would like to encourage you all to come into Horncastle to see the spectacular array of Christmas lights which incidentally has received a mention on the regional TV news.