Horncastle QEGS students to take part in Brexit debate

Lincolnshire Youth Council is hosting a school debate on Friday June 30 to discuss what Brexit means to young people and what it’s like growing up in Lincolnshire

The debate takes place in the council chamber at County Offices in Lincoln and is aimed at school students in Years 8, 9 and 10. Those taking part will have had the chance to debate the issues and submitted questions or statements in advance.

Six schools will be attending the debate bringing between 9 and 20 students which will make for a packed and lively chamber.

There will be two short presentations on local democracy and community cohesion prior to the main debates.

Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services, who will open the debate, said: “It’s refreshing to see young people from our schools taking an interest in such an important issue which affects us all. The Lincolnshire Youth Council play an important role in championing the voice of children and young people, making sure their voice is heard through initiatives such as this. I’m looking forward to a lively debate.”

Kevin Rebello, from the Priory Academy LSST, who leads the Youth Council, added: “The Lincolnshire Youth Council debate will give young people a platform to be able to air their views on a wide range of issues that have an impact on them currently and will affect them in the years to come. It’s essential that young people, who will naturally be most affected by Brexit in the long-term, are able to express their views on this truly momentous step for the country.

“Councillors and officers will be able to hear what’s most important to students from a selection of our students in the county. We also hope that this debate will encourage participants to take a greater interest in the affairs that affect them locally. It might also encourage more young people with a passion for highlighting these issues to join our Youth Council.”

The Priory LSST, Lincoln Castle Academy, St Peter and St Paul’s Academy in Lincoln, William Lovell Academy in Stickney, Cherry Willingham Community School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar in Horncastle are taking part in the debate.

Lincolnshire Youth Council is made up of a group of young people aged 12-18 from throughout the county, who share the views of young people with councillors and senior managers at the county council. They meet around 7 times a year to share ideas and look at the issues that interest young people.

For more information visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/youthcouncil or contact participation@lincolnshire.gov.uk