Horncastle QEGS’ students celebrate sporting success

Sporting success was celebrated at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle as they held their first Sports Award Ceremony.

Organised by PE teacher Tom Cope, the aim of the evening was to recognise and celebrate the sporting success of the Y11 students which has been achieved alongside their academic commitments.

“We feel that as a small rural grammar school our students have excelled in sport over the past two years and have more than held their own when competing against much larger schools at county, regional and national events,” said Mr Cope.

“Despite being a relatively small secondary school, we are very proud of the wide spectrum of sports we compete in, from football to netball and horse riding to sailing - not to mention travelling to North Yorkshire to take part in orienteering.

“Our students are given fantastic opportunities to participate in competitive sport and they have grabbed these opportunities with both hands.”

Special guest on the evening was GB water skier Robert Hazelwood, the current Junior World Slalom Champion (U17s), Open and Junior National Champion and five times junior British record holder.

All students who had participated in schools fixtures were presented with certificates, with some receiving awards as the outstanding performer.

Additional special awards were also presented.

Max Gowshall was named Sportsman of KS4 and Morgan Bennett the Sportswoman; Team of KS4 was the Girls Rounders Team and the award for Contribution to KS4 School Sport went to Oliver Haskins and Emma Haslam.