Horncastle QEGS hoping to bag Tesco cash boost

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

QEGS is one of the groups on the shortlist and is hoping to secure the funding for new sporting equipment that will be used by students and community clubs.

Heather Payne, headteacher, said: “We are delighted that our project has been shortlisted.

“Sport is an important aspect of wellbeing because it brings together social and physical activity alongside fun and enjoyment.

“We hope that everyone will support us in our aim to improve facilities and increase participation in sport for our young people and for the wider community who use the school.”

