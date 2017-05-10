Horncastle proudly flies the flag for Polish heritage day

The red-and-white flag of Poland was proudly flying over two historic Horncastle buildings last weekend - The War Memorial Hospital in North Street and Stanhope Hall.

The flag flying was part of a weekend of events to mark Polish Heritage Day. Locally, it evoked memories of the many Polish servicemen who spent time in the Horncastle area during the Second World War. Organiser Simon Elmer (left) is pictured with town and county councillor Bill Aron who is a tustee of the hospital and Stanhope Hall.