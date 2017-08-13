Horncastle practice throws doors open for 30th anniversary

As one of the area’s busiest vets, Dave Kenyon is never quite sure who - or what - will walk through his door next.

However, he’ll be hoping to see a few familiar faces next Monday (August 14) when the Medivet Banovallum Veterinary practice in Prospect Street, Horncastle, stages a special party.

The practice has been around for more than 30 years nut became part of the Medivet group in 2015. And, next Monday will be the Medivet ‘family’s’ 30th birthday.

The event aims to bring together pet owners and clients to celebrate 30 successful years of high-quality care.

Mr Kenyon explained: “From midday onwards, we will be offering snacks and drinks for clients and pet owners to come along and join in our celebrations.

“This will be an opportunity for us to interact with our clients on a more informal basis and that will allow us to share the history of Medivet and any future plans.”

It’s also something of an anniversary for Mr Kenyon who joined the practice last August Bank Holiday. He became a partner last November.

He said: “I love working in Horncastle. When I started, there was one vet and now there are three. We’ve increased turnover and we’re very busy.”

Mr Kenyon hails from South Africa and hopes his wife and daughter will soon secure visas to they can join him.

The practice used to have strong links with local farms but now concentrates on the ‘domestic market’.

He said: “It’s mainly cats and dogs and rabbits.

“I’m aware there are a few unusual animals in Horncastle - like the tiger - but I’m staying well clear.

“I did pop down and see the zebras and it felt like I was back home!”

And the next customer for Mr Kenyon? A French Bulldog who had taken an unhealthy liking to water balloons.

He added: “Let’s just say the balloons aren’t good for its digestive system....”

*For information about the party, contact 01507 522236.