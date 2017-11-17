Horncastle Police say remain vigilant

Horncastle Police have asked people to remain vigilant after two unrelated incidents in the town.

The first incident involved the theft of a lightening conductor unit at Cemetery Lodge, Boston Road, between Friday, November 10 and Monday, November 13.

Police say if anyone has any information, they should contact PCSO Nigel Wass, on 101 Ext 4627 or ring Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The second incident was the theft of a bike left unlocked, off Wharf Road on Friday, November 10,

Again, anyone with information is asked to contact offciers via the above mentioned numbers, quoting Incident Number 265 of 10/11/2017

Police say: “There has been an increase in bike thefts and also metal thefts recently in our area, so please be vigilant for suspicious activity.”

To prevent bike thefts, police advise:

• Get a good bike lock

• Lock your bike to something secure, even if only for a few minutes and avoid isolated places - leave your bike where a potential thief can be seen.