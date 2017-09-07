Horncastle Police in appeal over forged £20 notes

Horncastle Police have urged business owners to remain vigilant after a teenager attempted to pass off forged £20 notes in the town last week.

Police have appealed for information about a white teenage male wearing blue jeans and a black and yellow coat with a black cap who was allegedly involved in the incident.

Police are also appealing for witnesses after a mobile camper van was damaged whilst parked outside a property on Boston Road, Horncastle - opposite Banovallum School overnight on Monday August 28.

A similar appeal has also been made after a burglary in Bucknall Road, Horsington last Thursday (August 31).

Two males, wearing black tops, jeans and baseball caps were seen near to the property, along with a white, five door car.

It is believed that the burglary took place between 2pm and 2.30pm.

*If anyone has information, they can call 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.