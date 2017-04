The Official Opening and Preview Evening of the Horncastle and District Photographic Society was held at the clubroom on Thursday April 8.

The Exhibition was opened and awards presented by Alan Tyrer, President of the Lincolnshire Photographic Association.

Award winners at the H&DPS Exhibition opening are, left-right: Gary Addison, Rita Leonard, club president Rob Bakewell, LPA president Alan Tyrer, Sandra Todd and Oscar Smedley.