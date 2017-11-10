Horncastle Pet Shop employees proves she’s a cut above the rest

An employee at a Horncastle business has proved that when it comes to grooming dogs she really is a cut above the rest.

Naomi Short, who works at the Horncastle Pet Shop, finished third in a competition.

The 25-year-old saw off her rivals at the British Championships in Leamington Spa.

What’s more, she finished ahead of her boss Kathy O’Connor who owns the North Street business.

The pair competed in different sections with Naomi taking third place in the ‘hand scissor’ championship and Kathy earning high praise from judges in the experienced class.

Naomi was delighted with her performance which followed a first place in another national event earlier in the year in Warwickshire.

She is one of the most talented ‘groomers’ in the country and will be hoping for more success at her next national event in January.

Naomi explained: “The competition is really fierce and there are always lots of people watching.

It’s held over two hours. You have to focus. You can’t afford to be nervous.”

The popularity of small dogs means Naomi’s skills are in demand.

She has been grooming dogs for 10 years and admits it’s ‘the best job in the world.’

•To contact Naomi, visit horncastlepetsandgrooming.co.uk/ or on Facebook.