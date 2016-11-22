Horncastle MP meets with Minister to highlight ‘Bull Ring Bottleneck’

Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has held a meeting with a top ranking Government Minister to highlight concerns about the town’s traffic problems and, in particular, the ‘Bull Ring Bottleneck.’

Ms Atkins has previously admitted the two main routes through Horncastle - the A153 and A158 - cannot cope with the volume of traffic, especially in the summer.

She says delays at the junction of the Bull Ring and Jubilee Way are a problem for residents and have an impact on the local and regional economy.

Her meeting with John Hayes MP, the Department of Transport Minister, took place this week and also included input from leading county and district councillors.

She has also involved fellow MP Matt Warman who represents Skegness and Boston.

Ms Atkins told the News: “This meeting with the Minister was the first step towards finding a solution to the traffic jams on the A158 and A153.

“The bottleneck has a real impact on daily life in Horncastle and surrounding areas in the summer months.

“Along with the delays, constituents also have to put up with heavy lorries, pollution, dirt, noise, litter and deteriorating road surfaces.

“That is why I have taken this to the top, asking the Minister to give this matter his attention.”

Many residents have called for a by-pass to be built but Ms Atkins warned it would ‘take time’ to find a solution to the problem.

• Ms Atkins would like to hear the views of businesses and residents affected by the traffic issues in Horncastle.

If you would like to share your views please email her via victoria@victoriaatkins.org.uk or by phoning 01507 527017.