Horncastle Model Flying Club event proves to be big success

Members of the public and cadets from Horncastle ATC Squadron had an enjoyable time at the town’s Model Flying Club’s open night.

Club members flew demonstration models outdoors and in the sports hall at their base at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

Radio controlled planes, flying saucers, drones and helicopters were among the models on display. A model flying simulator was a great success.

Anyone interested in joining the club and learning to fly should contact chairman Jeff Williams (01526 353879) or Peter Foster on (01507 527092).