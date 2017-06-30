Horncastle Market Place still unsafe - resident

Councillors in Horncastle are pressing for a site meeting with East Lindsey District Council amid allegations of ‘unsatisfactory’ repairs in the town’s Market Place.

The town council was initially delighted when ELDC agreed to stump up the cost of replacing dangerous stone slabs.

The work followed months of campaigning by the town council amid safety fears.

But at this month’s town council meeting, resident Richard Barker questioned why paved areas around trees in the Market Place had not been included.

He described the omission as ‘unsatisfactory’ and said the area was still unsafe.

Councillors agreed with his view and suggested a site meeting with ELDC as soon as possible. An ELDC spokesman said they were ‘more than happy’ to discuss the matter but had not yet received a request for a site meeting.