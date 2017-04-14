Horncastle LIVES hope video will encourage more volunteers

The vital work performed by a Horncastle-based charity has been highlighted in a new video.

LIVES responders helped save the life of a Cliff Middleton who suffered a cardiac arrest while out running in his home village.

In an emotional message on the video, Mr Middleton and his wife Lucille thank the responders for saving his life.

After he collapsed, a bystander found him and called 999.

LIVES responders were first on the scene and performed life saving CPR and defibrillation.

During the traumatic experience, his wife was unaware that this was happening just minutes from their family home.

Statistics show only 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Like a lot of other medical emergencies, the potential for saving a life is dependent upon time; the faster help can be obtained the better the chance of survival.

Mr Middleton said “The thing about cardiac arrest is it’s not just about the person who has had it, it’s about all of the people around them.

“The LIVES responders saved my life, not just for me but for my family.”

LIVES, based on the town’s Boston Road industrial estate, are using the video to help encourage more volunteers to come forward and learn life-saving CPR.

The organisation is running sessions throughout the year in many communities with the aim of teaching as many people as possible how to save a life.

To find out further information contact savealife@lives.org.uk or call 01507 525 999.

To watch the video go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6uvzFT9AXk

LIVES is a registered charity and it is expected their trained volunteers will attend more than 20,00 emergencies in Lincolnshire during 2017 in support of other emergency services.