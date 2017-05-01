Horncastle Lions ride out with latest donation

Horncastle Lions have donated £500 to the Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled Club.

The club was in full flow when they visited to present a cheque to chairman Janet Viner.

“I was very impressed by the facilities, the high level of participation and the large number of well trained, long serving volunteers organised by Janet,” said Lions President Steve Flood, who was accompanied by fellow Lions Tony Clark and Bill King. “It is a privilege for us to be able to support this extremely important provision for disabled riders.”

The money will go towards the purchase of an automated horse for the club to help riders develop confidence and core strength ahead of advanced riding skills development.