Horncastle legal staff to tackle three summits for dementia charity

Staff at a Horncastle Solicitors will be attempting to scale three summits this weekend to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society.

A team of 16 colleagues at Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, which has eight branches across the county and in Newark, aims to complete the 24-mile hike in 12 hours on Saturday (September 30).

The walkers will tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in groups of six and hope to raise £3,000 for the firm’s charity of the year - The Alzheimer’s Society.

Claire Matthews, a paralegal at the Horncastle office, rallied colleagues together with the help of Fiona McLeish, paralegal at the Lincoln office and solicitor, Kate Twigg from the Sleaford office.

Claire said: “We’re hoping everyone will get behind us and raise money for a cause close to many people’s hearts, which is so relevant to the work we do.

“So far this year we have raised £4,439 through fundraising events including quiz nights, cake sales and sweep stakes.

“Our aim is to raise a further £3,000.

“There are 16 of us from offices in Lincoln, Horncastle, Sleaford and Newark, we certainly feel well prepared.

“People have been doing practice walks and have completed trial runs of one of the three peaks.”

The peaks, which are all based in the Yorkshire Dales, include the 694-metre high fell Pen-y-Ghent, the second highest mountain in the Dales called Ingleborough, which stands at 723m, and the highest mountain in the Dales called Whernside which stands at 736m.

Edward Conway, Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted that members of the workforce have come together to raise money for this fantastic charity.

“Solicitors, legal executives, paralegals, financial advisors, marketing managers and those from the admin team are all taking part for The Alzheimer’s Society, which was chosen by the workforce as our charity of the year 2017.

“We have an incredibly talented workforce, who work extremely hard and are representing those of us staying on level ground, we look forward to hearing all about the adventure.”

Other fundraising events planned include a quiz night at Newark Town Club on Thursday, November 16 and a tombola at the Horncastle Christmas Market on Sunday, December 10.