Horncastle is rocking thanks to Christina!

It’s a summer holiday craze that is sweeping the nation and a Horncastle woman is determined to make sure the town does not miss out!

Nationally, thousands of people are taking part in pebble painting.

As the name indicates, it involves painting pebbles and then hiding them for other enthusiasts to find, sometimes with the help of clues on social media.

While the craze has proved popular with young families, it has struck a chord with fans of all ages.

Christina Pallett was surprised to find the craze had not spread to Horncastle.

So, she started a ‘group’ herself.

In just a week, she had more than 100 people ‘signed up’ on Facebook.

And four of the biggest ‘fans’ are her own grandchildren - Masie (9), Xavier (7), Ava (6) and Isla (2).

They’ve already painted - and hidden - more than 20 pebbles in the town.

They’ve happily joined in the hunt for pebbles left by other enthusiasts.

Christina explained: “I moved to Horncastle a few months ago from Shropshire. It’s huge there - there’s one group with 17,000 members.

“I realised there didn’t appear to be a group in Horncastle so I decided to start my own.

“The summer holidays are ideal because it’s given the grandchildren something to do. They’ve loved to get involved.

“They paint the pebbles - which can get a big messy - and then find somewhere to hide them.

“At the same time, they like looking for pebbles left by other people.

“We were outside the town library the other day when we found one.”

Enthusiasts often take photos of the pebbles they find and then post them on Facebook.

Christina explained people also leave clues on Facebook - like ‘this pebble is feeling poorly’ that related to one hidden near the doctors surgery on Spilsby Road.

And what do her grandchildren think? “It’s brilliant,” said Ava while Isla admitted she liked painting them the best.