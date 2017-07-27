Horncastle homes and businesses left without power

Have your say

Businesses and homeowners were apparently left without power in Horncastle this morning (Thursday).

Several shops in the High Street area were not open as usual, including the Lincolnshire Co-op.

Homes and businesses were left without power in Horncastle this morning (July 27).

One business owner said: “The power went off first thing.

“There are men working at the corner of the Bull Ring and the High Street and they’ve dug up most of the pavement so I don’t know if it’s connected with that.

“A few of the shops were shut first thing.

“It would all happen on Market Day which is the busiest time of the week in Horncastle.”

Business and properties in the Bridge Street area appeared to be unaffected.

Several homeowners contacted the News to say they had been without electricity since the early hours of the morning.

According to Western Power’s website, 55 properties were without power at 10.30am.

The website indicated power would be restored today by 1pm.

A spokeswoman for Western Power said: “We apologise for the disruption. We have a fault on our low voltage network that is affecting 18 customers in Main Street (High Street) and the Bull Ring. It started at 2.40am.

“A team of engineers has been working this morning to fix the fault and the 11 affected customers on Main Street should now be back on supply. We hope to have the remaining seven in the Bull Ring back on shortly.

“The cause is not yet known.”