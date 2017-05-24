Horncastle fitness suite revamped after £110,000 investment

Magna Vitae’s Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite re-opened last week following an extensive refurbishment.

The refurbishment, funded jointly by East Lindsey District Council and Magna Vitae, has seen a complete overhaul of the fitness equipment as well as cosmetic works to the gym and changing areas.

The centre now boasts a brand new TechnoGym fitness suite, featuring 18 pieces of cardiovascular equipment and 26 pieces of strength equipment including a state-of-the-art SkillMill treadmill, Excite Climb stair climber and resistance area.

Mark Humphreys, CEO at Magna Vitae said: “We are delighted to be able to open a fully refurbished fitness suite in Horncastle.

“This is something that we, and our members, have been looking forward to and to see it come to fruition is fantastic.

“This is a great opportunity for the people of Horncastle to improve their health and fitness in a brand new, welcoming environment.

“We would like to thank East Lindsey District Council for their support in making this important investment happen for the local area.”

Director at the District Council, Alison Penn, said: “We were pleased to support Magna Vitae’s refurbishment plans, which will provide the community in and around Horncastle with access to first class health and leisure facilities.”

The new suite will be officially launched on June 10, when locals are invited to attend an open day to tour the new facilities, try out the new equipment and enjoy free swimming activities.