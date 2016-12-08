Horncastle firm’s charity fundraising

A Horncastle tyre specialist is raising money for a new helicopter for the Children’s Air Ambulance.

Toby Clowes Tyres in Boston Road Industrial Estate as partnered with General Tire to raise money for the good cause.

Owner Toby Clowes made the commitment to the charity after staff received special training from General Tire to increase their expertise on new tyres.

Now the business is looking to use this knowledge to raise money for the only dedicated national helicopter service that transports critically ill children across the UK, with General Tire donating money from the sales of the new range of tyres.

Mr Clowes said: “The charity is currently campaigning to raise funds for a second helicopter.

“It’s worrying to think that if there are any kids in this area who need urgent medical care, there’s currently only one specialist helicopter that could help them, and this helicopter has to cover the whole country.

“Helping the charity get a second helicopter will save lives.”

The Children’s Air Ambulance national partnership manager, Tracy Grunwell said: “Since the Children’s Air Ambulance was launched in 2013, we have completed many vital missions using just one helicopter.

“A second helicopter will allow us to provide life-saving support for even more critically ill children throughout the UK.

“As a charity we do not receive any government funding, so we’re really grateful for the generosity of Toby Clowes Tyres Ltd and General Tire.”