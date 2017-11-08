Horncastle firefighters praised after ‘devastating’ blaze

This is what was left of the roof after a fire ripped through a Horncastle joinery last Wednesday.

Owners of Abbey Joinery in Foundry Street have described the blaze at their workshop.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: “Thank goodness no one was hurt. We would like to thank our local firefighters and family and friends for all the support and offers of help.”

Four appliances took an hour to bring the blaze under control.