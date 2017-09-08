Horncastle drop-in service offers help and support

A new multi-agency drop-in service launches next week in Horncastle Community Centre to help residents on a range of issues they may be facing.

Groups are coming together to offer a one-stop shop for advice and information on housing, benefits, carers’ needs, employment and other issues.

These groups will signpost people to other organisations if they are unable to help.

“The Horncastle Drop In has the potential to be a real asset to the community, supporting many different groups of people,” said the Rev Sam Parsons, who is helping co-ordinate the drop-in.

“The Community Centre is offering the premises free of charge as a way of helping and supporting the community.

“Tea, coffee and cake will be available in the Community Centre through the Age UK coffee morning too.”

The drop-in will be held on the second and fourth Thursday of the month, from 10am to 1pm, beginning on September 14.

Taking part will be the Listening Ear, which is run by volunteers from Horncastle Recruitment and St Mary’s Church, aimed at helping people get a job, and AgeUK Lindsey.

Also taking part will be Social inclusion charity P3, which specialises in assisting those who are experiencing housing issues or homelessness.

The service offers adults support to manage their own accommodation and live independently, including help with benefits, debt and other housing-related issues.

They work closely in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and other housing and social agencies to ensure people access the help that’s right for them.

Service Manager for P3 Lincolnshire, Vicky Skeldon said: “We’re really excited to open this new service in Horncastle, which will enable anyone in the area who’s struggling with housing issues to access the support they need.”

For more information about any of P3 Lincolnshire ‘s services visit www.p3charity.org/get-help.